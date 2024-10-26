The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Update

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

The Bidvest Group Stock Performance

Shares of BDVSY stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $31.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,116. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.78. The Bidvest Group has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $34.55.

Get The Bidvest Group alerts:

The Bidvest Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3818 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from The Bidvest Group’s previous dividend of $0.38. The Bidvest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.45%.

The Bidvest Group Company Profile

The Bidvest Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in services, trading, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Adcock Ingram, Bidvest Automotive, Bidvest Commercial Products, Bidvest Financial Services, Bidvest Freight, Bidvest Branded Products, Bidvest Services South Africa, Bidvest Services International, Bidvest Properties, and Bidvest Corporate and Investments segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Bidvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bidvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.