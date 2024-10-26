The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Raised by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,173,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,700 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 0.6% of Forsta AP Fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $84,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.6 %
KO traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.92. 11,138,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,253,075. The stock has a market cap of $288.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $55.10 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.02.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.54%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola
Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola
In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,274,333.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,603.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,274,333.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,603.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 319,005 shares of company stock worth $22,198,147. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.