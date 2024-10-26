The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.79 and traded as low as $5.07. The Gabelli Utility Trust shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 314,032 shares trading hands.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 11.7%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GUT. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the second quarter valued at $853,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 601.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 107,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the second quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

