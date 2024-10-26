The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.79 and traded as low as $5.07. The Gabelli Utility Trust shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 314,032 shares trading hands.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Down 1.0 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 11.7%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Utility Trust
The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Utility Trust
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.