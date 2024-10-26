Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Short Interest Update

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 226.0% from the September 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theratechnologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Theratechnologies stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,191 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.29% of Theratechnologies worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Theratechnologies Stock Down 1.6 %

THTX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. 33,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,257. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.41. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $2.58.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies ( NASDAQ:THTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Theratechnologies will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

