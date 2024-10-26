Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 457.1% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Thungela Resources Trading Up 0.4 %
OTCMKTS TNGRF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73. Thungela Resources has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $9.70.
Thungela Resources Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Thungela Resources
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Thungela Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thungela Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.