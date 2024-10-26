Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Upgraded at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $175.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $148.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.00 EPS.
TOL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.87.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers Price Performance
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Toll Brothers Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers
In other Toll Brothers news, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,538.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,224.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,538.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,257 shares of company stock valued at $32,602,152 over the last three months. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 114.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 202.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 323.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Toll Brothers
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.