TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Issues Earnings Results

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $258.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.80 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 15.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

TowneBank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $32.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.15. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $35.74.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TOWN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded TowneBank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

