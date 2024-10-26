TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Increased to $119.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TRU. UBS Group started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.53.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $103.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.69. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $113.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $90,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,547 shares in the company, valued at $6,268,966.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $90,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,268,966.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $248,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,047.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,715 shares of company stock worth $1,299,729 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in TransUnion by 3.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 179,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in TransUnion by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 327,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 24.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,468,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,250,000 after purchasing an additional 674,187 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

