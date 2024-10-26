TransUnion’s (TRU) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $121.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRU. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TransUnion from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TransUnion from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.53.

TransUnion stock opened at $103.63 on Thursday. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $113.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.47, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $90,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,268,966.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $90,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,547 shares in the company, valued at $6,268,966.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $303,275.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,527.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,729 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in TransUnion by 32.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977,595 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,755,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,596 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 104,813.6% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,947,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,340 shares during the last quarter. XN LP increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 194.7% in the second quarter. XN LP now owns 1,973,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in TransUnion by 37.4% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,566,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,363,000 after purchasing an additional 698,580 shares during the last quarter.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

