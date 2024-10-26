Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Receives $54.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several analysts have commented on TNL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

NYSE:TNL opened at $47.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.62. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $49.91.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $93,158.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,832.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $93,158.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $269,832.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $135,812.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,703.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,971 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1,948.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 2,759.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

