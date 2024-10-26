Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRVI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Trevi Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Trevi Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Shares of TRVI stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 18,660 shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $51,501.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,069.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 10,981 shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $33,162.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,205.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,355 shares of company stock worth $116,663. Insiders own 24.37% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,645,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,303,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 60,249 shares during the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,395,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 1,391,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 465,561 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

