TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.060-0.570 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.950-5.450 EPS.

TriNet Group Trading Down 12.4 %

TNET traded down $11.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,668. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.17. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.94 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 397.90% and a net margin of 6.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $39,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,379. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $482,161.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,409 shares in the company, valued at $8,484,830.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $39,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,379. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

