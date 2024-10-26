Tritax Eurobox (LON:EBOX) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tritax Eurobox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 71.50 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 71.10 ($0.92). 1,137,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,910,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.92).

The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 69.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 63.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £300.29 million, a PE ratio of 284.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Tritax Eurobox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th.

About Tritax Eurobox

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

