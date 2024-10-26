Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 9.6 %

NYSE DLR opened at $181.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.73 and a 12 month high of $193.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.08 and a 200-day moving average of $150.38.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.21.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

