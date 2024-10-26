Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 5,590.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Nordson during the first quarter valued at about $1,562,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Nordson by 422.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $749,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,576.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nordson

Nordson Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $248.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.58 and its 200 day moving average is $247.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $208.91 and a 1 year high of $279.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.49 million. Nordson had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 37.19%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.