Truist Financial Boosts United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $955.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $954.00 to $955.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $860.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $742.50.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $812.50 on Friday. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $387.01 and a 52-week high of $861.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $772.68 and its 200 day moving average is $708.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 44.38 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 280.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

