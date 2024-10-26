Truist Financial Increases Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $207.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $202.00 to $207.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $206.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

TXRH traded up $6.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,488,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,449. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.32. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $93.79 and a 52-week high of $189.97.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

