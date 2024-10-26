Truist Financial Lowers Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target to $120.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

QLYS has been the topic of several other reports. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Qualys from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.23.

Qualys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $121.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.59. Qualys has a 52-week low of $119.32 and a 52-week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.80 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 44.80% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualys will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $164,654.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,885,508.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $165,446.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,830,273.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $164,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,885,508.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,535 shares of company stock worth $1,442,641 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 294.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 545.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Qualys during the second quarter worth $40,000. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

See Also

