Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB) Short Interest Update

Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, an increase of 1,156.1% from the September 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Turbo Energy Stock Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ:TURB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 24,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,768. Turbo Energy has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30.
Turbo Energy Company Profile
