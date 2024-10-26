Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB) Short Interest Update

Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, an increase of 1,156.1% from the September 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Turbo Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:TURB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 24,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,768. Turbo Energy has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30.

Turbo Energy Company Profile

Turbo Energy, SA designs, develops, and distributes equipment for the generation, management, and storage of photovoltaic energy in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers lithium-ion batteries; inverters; photovoltaic modules; Go Solar, a portable photovoltaic product; and Sunbox, an AI based software system that monitors the generation, use, and management of photovoltaic energy.

