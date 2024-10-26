Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Cromwell Holdings LLC

Cromwell Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,313 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of UBER stock opened at $77.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.18, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.83. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

