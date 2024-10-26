UBS Group Boosts Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $205.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TEAM. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.47.

Atlassian stock opened at $188.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.72. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of -299.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.56, for a total value of $1,498,674.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,556 shares in the company, valued at $70,437,719.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $29,069.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 128,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,838,038.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.56, for a total transaction of $1,498,674.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,437,719.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 230,185 shares of company stock valued at $38,597,791. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 229.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 383.9% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 2,175.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 68.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

