UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Update

As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a growth of 10,342.9% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

UCB Stock Performance

UCBJY opened at $96.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.14. UCB has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $97.60.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

