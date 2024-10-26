UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on UiPath from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.47.

PATH opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.70 and a beta of 0.88. UiPath has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $575,388.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 849,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,498.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 875.6% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the third quarter worth $26,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in UiPath during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 122.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

