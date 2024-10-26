Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Unisys Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of UIS stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 897,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,496. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05. Unisys has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $391.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.17. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 24.50% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $478.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Unisys’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unisys will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unisys

Unisys Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,532,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,076,000 after buying an additional 300,941 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,334,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 162,177 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,304,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 808,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 40,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 17,705 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.