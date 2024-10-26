Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Shares of UIS stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 897,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,496. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05. Unisys has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $391.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.78.
Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.17. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 24.50% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $478.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Unisys’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unisys will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.
