United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $414.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.
United Bankshares Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $37.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.04. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $39.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.99.
United Bankshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 56.49%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on United Bankshares
United Bankshares Company Profile
United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than United Bankshares
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.