United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $156.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $151.00 to $156.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $137.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,916,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 881.7% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 31,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 28,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

