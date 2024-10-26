Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

Universal Logistics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Universal Logistics has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Universal Logistics to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

Shares of ULH stock traded down $4.74 on Friday, hitting $38.68. 75,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.65. Universal Logistics has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $462.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

