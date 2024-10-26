Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 237.5% from the September 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Unusual Machines Trading Up 3.9 %

UMAC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 36,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,017. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Unusual Machines has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $5.54.

Get Unusual Machines alerts:

Unusual Machines (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unusual Machines stock. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Unusual Machines, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.45% of Unusual Machines as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

(Get Free Report)

Unusual Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. It operates a drone-focused e-commerce marketplace. The company serves drone pilots, hobbyists, and recreational services. The company was formerly known as AerocarveUS Corporation and changed its name to Unusual Machines, Inc in July 2022.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unusual Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unusual Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.