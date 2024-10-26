US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE) Short Interest Down 54.9% in October

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the September 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UTRE opened at $49.29 on Friday. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.12.
US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%.
US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Company Profile
The US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (UTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 3-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-year tenor on the yield curve.
