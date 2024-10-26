USDB (USDB) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $212.94 Million

USDB (USDB) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One USDB token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001496 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, USDB has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDB has a total market cap of $212.94 million and approximately $9.90 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDB alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.94 or 0.00238055 BTC.

About USDB

USDB’s total supply is 213,198,448 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en.

Buying and Selling USDB

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 218,179,338.92606506. The last known price of USDB is 0.99530728 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $10,918,105.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.