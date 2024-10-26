VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,782,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,240,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,232,000 after acquiring an additional 385,244 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,547,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,999,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,902,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIZD traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $16.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,344. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

