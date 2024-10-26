VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OIH stock opened at $278.77 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $262.18 and a 1 year high of $353.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.53.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

