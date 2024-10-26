Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VFH. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 350.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VFH traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.38. 149,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,675. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $116.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.31.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

