Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.51. 6,463,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,507,380. The stock has a market cap of $132.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

