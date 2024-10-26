Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the September 30th total of 315,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $84.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $89.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.22.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.312 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
