Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the September 30th total of 315,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $84.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $89.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.22.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.312 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,665,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,665,000 after purchasing an additional 317,770 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,763,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,711,000 after buying an additional 88,978 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,179,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,086,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,187,000 after acquiring an additional 23,819 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 646,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.