Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

VO traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,631. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $270.79. The stock has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

