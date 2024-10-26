Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Position Reduced by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 515.9% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.75. 172,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,670. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $170.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.