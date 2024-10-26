Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Cooksen Wealth LLC

Cooksen Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.6% of Cooksen Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cooksen Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,416,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,266,000 after purchasing an additional 169,810 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 978,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,987,000 after acquiring an additional 26,889 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 919,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,276,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,570.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 903,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,947,000 after purchasing an additional 897,954 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 812,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VOE traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $166.75. 172,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,670. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $170.80.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.