Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTWG. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $206.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.83 and its 200 day moving average is $196.06. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $148.12 and a 12-month high of $213.85.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

