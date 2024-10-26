Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,242,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.2% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,177,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $532.37 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $538.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.59. The company has a market capitalization of $482.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.