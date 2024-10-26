Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $25.72 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 26th. Velas has a market capitalization of $25.72 million and approximately $610,464.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00037710 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00006302 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011502 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006505 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,641,298,356 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

