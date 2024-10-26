Vibra Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:PETRY) Short Interest Down 41.6% in October

Vibra Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:PETRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 41.6% from the September 30th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vibra Energia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PETRY opened at $7.63 on Friday. Vibra Energia has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $10.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61.

Vibra Energia Company Profile

Vibra Energia SA manufactures, processes, distributes, trades, transports, imports, and exports oil-based products, lubricants, and other fuels. It markets fuels; lubricants for agricultural and off-road, trucks and buses, industrial, railways, maritime, and cars and SUVs, motorcycles; energy; electromobility; chemicals and petrochemicals; product, lubrication, and engineering consulting; lubrication solutions; facilities and equipment maintenance; product storage facilities; environmental licensing; liability management; waste management; supply management; automatic resupply; garage serives; and driver operated unloading service.

