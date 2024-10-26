Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) Short Interest Update

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 787,500 shares, a growth of 168.0% from the September 30th total of 293,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of VEV stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.44. Vicinity Motor has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Vicinity Motor in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp.

