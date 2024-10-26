Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Down 5.8% – Here’s What Happened

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) dropped 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.41 and last traded at $46.51. Approximately 106,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 222,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Vicor from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Vicor Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $93.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.23 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Philip D. Davies sold 23,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $841,790.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,788.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vicor by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,477,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $111,336,000 after buying an additional 285,699 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,019,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vicor during the second quarter worth approximately $4,192,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 178.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 180,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 115,966 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vicor by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after purchasing an additional 66,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

