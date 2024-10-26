Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,600 Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $10,661,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,221.5% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 246,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,040,000 after acquiring an additional 227,860 shares during the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,253,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,239.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 206,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 190,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,059,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.56. The company had a trading volume of 11,399,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,793,484. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.84. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $51.14.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

