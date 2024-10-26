Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,644,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,253,084. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

