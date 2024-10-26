Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 130.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 17,426 shares during the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $667,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 76,333 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.72. The company had a trading volume of 29,534,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,691,926. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

