Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Sells 4,559 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 88.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.54. 2,813,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,463. The company has a market capitalization of $428.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $289.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.81.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

