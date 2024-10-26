Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK) Short Interest Down 49.5% in October

Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the September 30th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Viking Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VIK traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $38.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,612. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.34. Viking has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Viking will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Viking in the 2nd quarter worth $2,063,879,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Viking in the second quarter valued at about $145,989,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Viking in the second quarter valued at about $73,247,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viking in the second quarter valued at about $58,008,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking in the second quarter valued at about $42,008,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Viking from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Viking from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Viking from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Viking from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Viking from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

