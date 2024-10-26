Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY) Trading Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Viña Concha y Toro S.A. (OTCMKTS:VCOYY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.48 and last traded at $39.48. 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

Viña Concha y Toro Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.48.

Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Viña Concha y Toro had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $261.08 million during the quarter.

Viña Concha y Toro Company Profile

Vina Concha Y Toro produces, bottles and labels premium wines, varietal and varietal blend wines, all of which are marketed and exported by its susidaries. The Company, together with Hiram Walker, also distributes Hiram Walker whiskey, vodka and gin throughout Chile.

